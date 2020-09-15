Letter to the Edtior, Sept. 16, 2020: Amendment needed for campaign finance reform

Amendment needed for

campaign finance reform

In 1776, our country fought a war against tyranny and nonrepresentation. We won that war, but in 2020, our right to equal representation is challenged by the role of corporations and special interests who do not represent voters, yet often determine our public policies through big business’ pay-to-play practices.

We should be proud that the grit and determination of our citizens has driven crucial and fundamental changes in our nation’s history. For examples of this, we only have to look to amendments to the U.S. Constitution, such as the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote; the 13th Amendment, which banned slavery; the 17th Amendment, which grants direct election of our senators; the 24th Amendment, which banned the poll tax; and the 26th Amendment, which gave 18-year-olds the right to vote.