Letter to the Edtior, Sept. 16, 2020: Amendment needed for campaign finance reform

Amendment needed for
campaign finance reform
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Constitution Day, Sept. 17, let’s aim for another amendment to create a more perfect union.
In 1776, our country fought a war against tyranny and nonrepresentation. We won that war, but in 2020, our right to equal representation is challenged by the role of corporations and special interests who do not represent voters, yet often determine our public policies through big business’ pay-to-play practices.
We should be proud that the grit and determination of our citizens has driven crucial and fundamental changes in our nation’s history. For examples of this, we only have to look to amendments to the U.S. Constitution, such as the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote; the 13th Amendment, which banned slavery; the 17th Amendment, which grants direct election of our senators; the 24th Amendment, which banned the poll tax; and the 26th Amendment, which gave 18-year-olds the right to vote.
Our Constitution can continue to serve as a vehicle for ensuring a more perfect union, in this case through an amendment that would overturn Citizens United, the Supreme Court ruling in 2010 that unleashed a flood of undisclosed money into our election process.
On Thursday, let’s celebrate our freedoms but continually strive for a more perfect union where citizens can feel confident that they have a government that is for, by and of the people. Let's work together to get the scourge of big money out of politics and out of our elections, thereby strengthening not only our voices, but also our nation’s democracy.
Nancy Morgan.
Alexandria.