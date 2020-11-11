Letter to the Edtor, Nov. 12, 2020: Dignity, civility matter to majority of Americans

Dignity, civility matter

to majority of Americans

The loud voices on the far ends of our democracy want us to believe that the journey is too far and too hard to reach out to the other side. For too long, they have demonized each other, while hypocritically being accepting of similar misdeeds from their own side. Today, those in the middle are quite aware of their majority, once again revealed with the results of this election. It took a coalition of moderate Democrats, moderate Republicans and independents to show America that we desire compromise in our democratic process. Dignity matters. Civility matters. Character matters. Let us step back in reflection to see what we can do to help make the change back to the United States of America.