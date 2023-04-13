 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion

Letter: 'Today’s activists are not interested in being peaceful'

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What does a “peaceful protest” look and sound like? I ask that question because what I’ve heard, seen or read about in recent years does not represent “peaceful protest” to me, especially when a threat or an element of violence and assault is involved. That is not peaceful. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led peaceful protests and demonstrations. Today’s activists are not interested in being peaceful. Colleges and universities are a hotbed of anti-free speech and anything-but-peaceful protests. This will continue until the “peaceful” protestors are held fully accountable. I hope we survive until then.

Glenn Dean. 

Colonial Heights.