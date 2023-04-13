Letter: 'Today’s activists are not interested in being peaceful'

'Today’s activists are not interested in being peaceful'

What does a “peaceful protest” look and sound like? I ask that question because what I’ve heard, seen or read about in recent years does not represent “peaceful protest” to me, especially when a threat or an element of violence and assault is involved. That is not peaceful. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led peaceful protests and demonstrations. Today’s activists are not interested in being peaceful. Colleges and universities are a hotbed of anti-free speech and anything-but-peaceful protests. This will continue until the “peaceful” protestors are held fully accountable. I hope we survive until then.