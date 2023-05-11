I’ve never understood toll roads. I’m no expert in the matter but it seems like tolls should be a temporary burden and not a perpetual tax. That was the original plan. But they’re still here. And now the price is somehow rising ("RMTA raises toll rates after revenue decrease," May 10) even though the road itself is the same size as before. We have many roads all over this country that seem to require much less funding for maintenance. How could this be?