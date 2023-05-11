Toll road hikes burden taxpayers
I’ve never understood toll roads. I’m no expert in the matter but it seems like tolls should be a temporary burden and not a perpetual tax. That was the original plan. But they’re still here. And now the price is somehow rising ("RMTA raises toll rates after revenue decrease," May 10) even though the road itself is the same size as before. We have many roads all over this country that seem to require much less funding for maintenance. How could this be?
Many people are growing frustrated with the never-ending increase in taxes. Always done in small increments as to not upset the herd too much. The government was responsible for the costly lockdowns. Now they want to take even more from the people. How is it working out in cities with burdensome taxes? Are families moving to those areas or moving away? According to the data, people are leaving in droves.
The people of Richmond are tired of seeing their money siphoned off.
Marshall Jewett.
Beaverdam.