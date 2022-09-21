Letter: Too many speeders on Derbyshire Road

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/.

Too many speeders on Derbyshire Road

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Because of the lowered speed limits and roadwork congestion on other Henrico County roads, the already busy Derbyshire Road we moved onto two decades ago has come to emulate NASCAR at the Richmond Raceway.

And, never mind the 35 mph posted speed limit because cars will race up and down Derbyshire Road at accelerations of over 50 mph, blaring horns and even crossing yellow lines of those vehicles going the posted speed — no matter the time of day!

Despite the meeting from a decade ago with Tuckahoe Representative Patricia O'Bannon and its Derbyshire Road community in respects to a stoplight being installed at the vicinities of Derbyshire and Mooreland Road to manage Collegiate School traffic flow, without contradiction, our major concern of that time has finally been answered.

Henrico's Derbyshire Road cut-through traffic isn't merely uncivil; drivers are relentless bullies to the residential community — and still will not "let you out of your driveways!"

Rick Knight.