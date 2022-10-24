 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trans, non-binary students are targets

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed model policies threaten the social, emotional, and intellectual development of all children. Though the proposal claims to show “necessary compassion and respect for all students,” it instead cruelly targets trans and non-binary students for alienation in school and beyond.

I marvel at the trans and non-binary people I know who have courageously become who they really are. My heart aches to think of the needless suffering that Youngkin’s policy would cause for others like them, especially in the vulnerable years of childhood and adolescence. Most people’s teenage years are tough enough, without bullying, harassment, and rejection by family members – experiences that are all too common for trans and non-binary youth. And sadly, we know that such abuse – which Gov. Youngkin’s proposal would enable – can result in tragic outcomes for young people and those who love them.

Our kids deserve better. Indeed, our elected state legislators crafted the current state-level policy to guarantee a safe and supportive learning environment for all students. Let’s keep the careful guidelines our lawmakers previously established, so that every student may realize their full potential.

Lucy Hahn.

Richmond.