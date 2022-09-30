Letter: Transportation a factor with Richmond Community Hospital

Transportation a factor with Richmond Community Hospital

Both articles talked about the lack of specialty care at Community Hospital such as ICU, cardiology and maternity units among others. I am a retired doctor but I know through various colleagues that Community Hospital has a low census and not enough work to maintain full time medical specialists. Both doctors and nurses as well as technicians are becoming scarce commodities and there are not enough of them to justify full time work at Community. Two patients that were mentioned in the articles were to be transferred to the larger medical centers where full-time care is justified. The problem was that they were not transferred quickly enough to get the care that they needed. I think that more money should be directed to a better and larger transportation system that could come at short notice to transfer patients to the appropriate Bons Secours hospital with the best care for their medical problem.