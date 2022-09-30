 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Transportation a factor with Richmond Community Hospital

  • 0

On September 12, more than a dozen golfers associated with the Virginia State Golf Association took to a Hanover golf course to play 100 holes in a day to help more golf more accessible for kids. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginai Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/

Transportation a factor with Richmond Community Hospital

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have read both articles concerning the alleged profiting of Bons Secours from the Richmond Community Hospital through the federal prescription drug law.

Both articles talked about the lack of specialty care at Community Hospital such as ICU, cardiology and maternity units among others. I am a retired doctor but I know through various colleagues that Community Hospital has a low census and not enough work to maintain full time medical specialists. Both doctors and nurses as well as technicians are becoming scarce commodities and there are not enough of them to justify full time work at Community. Two patients that were mentioned in the articles were to be transferred to the larger medical centers where full-time care is justified. The problem was that they were not transferred quickly enough to get the care that they needed. I think that more money should be directed to a better and larger transportation system that could come at short notice to transfer patients to the appropriate Bons Secours hospital with the best care for their medical problem.

People are also reading…

Mathis Ann Kirby.

Richmond.

 

 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Letter: Support for Rob Wittman

Letter: Support for Rob Wittman

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News