Letter: Treat gun ownership like car ownership

Treat gun ownership like car ownership

Thoughts and prayers are meaningless when the Second Amendment allows anyone and everyone easy access to military-style weapons that laws cannot control the use of. Meanwhile, no one is safe going about their daily lives.

Nothing will change and mass shootings will continue. We live in a nation that has traded its humanity for the “right to bear arms.”

Two mass shootings in Virginia in two weeks and no encouragement from our governor and legislators as to meaningful measures to save lives. Reinstate the assault weapons ban and treat gun ownership like car ownership.

Pat Ranney.