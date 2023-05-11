Treat mental heath crises 'proportionately'

I read Michael Paul Williams’ op-ed, “Stop treating mental illness like a capital offense,” in Wednesday’s paper with interest. Mr. Williams is right to urge compassion for the mentally ill and more treatment resources.

But the rhetoric too often turns into viewing mental illness as a pass for committing crimes. People in mental health crises should be handled proportionately, but they should be accountable for criminal conduct. This is all the more true because drug and alcohol intoxication often is treated similarly to a mental health crisis.

Society need not be intimidated by breaches of the peace, whatever the cause. Moreover, we need to be brave enough to consider new approaches to treating mental illness; existing approaches have not distinguished themselves with success. New York Mayor Eric Adams and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have launched programs to mandate treatment, which may prove workable.

Henry H. Perritt Jr.

Charlottesville.