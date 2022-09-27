Letter: Troubled by Bon Secours allegations

Troubled by Bon Secours allegations

I felt disappointed, sad and angry when I read about the alleged scam committed by Bon Secours Mercy Health and their use of funds from the federal program 340B, resulting in the elimination of basic medical services for low-income persons served through its Richmond Community Hospital. As they comment in the article, they provide a variety of services that address the health disparities that disproportionately affect poor people. I do know this to be true as a consumer of their good service. However, if this allegation is true, all this good does not excuse this religious-based institution from stooping so low as to put deceit for the purpose of profit over the lives of those desperately in need of its health services. Surely this behavior is not in accord with the mission and purpose of a non-profit service organization.