Trump ‘unworthy’ of Youngkin’s support

For the first time in my life, I am truly ashamed of a governor of Virginia. Recently, Gov. Glenn Youngkin asserted that the indictment of Donald Trump was selective prosecution and evidence of a two-tiered justice system. I have read the indictment, which is replete with facts tied to tapes, witness statements and even photographs, leaving Mr. Trump little ability to dispute them.

Gov. Youngkin would be well-advised to read it as well, and reconsider the wisdom of his very premature support of a man who is completely unworthy of any support of any kind.

Had any other person done what Mr. Trump has clearly done, Gov. Youngkin and others in the Republican zombie army would have been shouting their favorite shibboleth, “Lock him up!” Youngkin, therefore, joins the legions of spineless and unprincipled Republican officeholders who comprise the zombie army that dances for Donald Trump, like an organ grinder’s monkey.

Robert Adams.

North Chesterfield.