Letter: U.S. needs campaign finance reform

U.S. needs campaign finance reform

There are several decades-old major national issues that need addressing. Some of these include: changes to the Electoral College, making it easier for everyone to vote, term limits for legislators, age limits for Supreme Court justices, immigration, gerrymandering, responsible gun reform, mental health coverage, reversing the Citizens United ruling and – the most important issue for us, our children and future generations – preserving a livable planet by effectively addressing climate change.

However, because of the effect of large, often secret donations made primarily through PACs and super PACs, none of these issues are likely to be effectively addressed unless major changes are made in the financing and time limits for campaigning by candidates and elected officials. The illegitimate power over our political system exercised by fossil fuels imperils our grandchildren, and the fossil fuel money that perpetuates that power is blocking the carbon pricing and carbon dividend that could end that power.

I call on everyone – candidates, elected officials, Republicans, independents and Democrats – to work together to preserve and safeguard our democratic republic by passing comprehensive campaign finance reform.

Please contact your local, state and national elected officials and ask them to address campaign finance reform now.

Fred Roensch.