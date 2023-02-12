I recently attended a performance at the Kennedy Center where dancers from Ukraine came together from around the world for a performance of “Giselle.” The dancing was perfection, the conductor phenomenal, and the story began before entering the theater. A display case held paintings by a soldier/artist who was married to one of the dancers. He painted them in a strong embrace wearing Army boots.
His small drawings and paintings told incredible stories. One showed a large, bloody-footed bird carrying away a building, captioned “The Russians are coming.”
Another showed a man atop a pile of rubble with a rocket roaring by. A third showed a bombed-out city burning into ruins with the composite figure of a ballet dancer/angel/grim-faced ancient men.
I’m certain that when Vladimir Putin started this war a year ago, he had no idea what he was up against. No doubt he is demanding, “How dare they not take me seriously?” They dare because he is not the boss of them.
I would like to be more like the Ukrainian people. Before this attack, Ukraine’s leaders told people to remain calm, so they went dancing. I’d like to be as calm as a dancing Ukrainian.
People learned to make their own flaming Molotov cocktails to throw at tanks. I would like to be as resourceful as a bootlegging Ukrainian.
People changed the road signs, confusing the Russian tank drivers and causing them to go off course. I’d like to be a Ukrainian traffic cop.
Over Orthodox Easter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, “The great holiday today gives us great hope and unwavering faith that light will overcome darkness, good will overcome evil, life will overcome death, and therefore Ukraine will surely win.” May it be so.
Elaine Lidholm.
Richmond.
