Va. attorney general isn't up to the job

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares should resign now.

Within minutes of New York’s indictment of Donald Trump being announced, Miyares released an unprofessional, ignorant torrent of untruths, proving that he has no business being in any position regarding the rule of law.

In his statement, Miyares rants about “far-left prosecutors” with an “ideological and political agenda.” He repeats the lie about “New York’s unprecedented crime wave” – in fact, there is no crime wave in New York City.

Nowhere does Miyares state the fact that Trump was indicted by a grand jury that spent months examining evidence and hearing witnesses.

The indictment was not unsealed until Tuesday, thus Miyares is completely ignorant of the charges against Trump and the evidence behind those charges. He is speaking from a position of total ignorance.

Miyares’ unhinged and fact-free rant is unbecoming of the chief law enforcement officer of Virginia, revealing his own political bias and proves that he is not up to the job.

He should resign now and save the commonwealth from further embarrassment.

Joe Schlatter.

Heathsville.