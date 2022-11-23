Letter: Va. Republicans should vote no to ‘revenge’ issues

Republicans vastly underperformed in the midterm elections. They were not able to take control of the Senate, and the House is going to be controlled by a handful of representatives where a gain of 30 to 40 seats was predicted. Mitch McConnell acknowledged that moderate Republicans and independents were “frightened” by the extremist Republicans.

The Republican Party ran on issues of crime and the economy. Common sense would tell you that Republicans have learned their lesson and will focus on these issues instead of the “revenge” issues of investigations and impeachment. Unfortunately, common sense doesn’t enter the minds of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, etc. Recent news conferences have indicated that the focus will be on investigating Hunter Biden (who is a private citizen and doesn’t work for the government), impeaching Joe Biden, impeaching Merrick Garland, investigating Nancy Pelosi and who knows what else.

Kevin McCarthy is desperate to be House speaker. The feeling is that he will cater to the far right in order to get the required votes. He apparently feels the less-extreme House Republicans will simply go along. Virginia will have five Republicans in the House. They don’t have to vote yes when the above issues come up. That’s more than half of the total republican advantage. They will not lose their jobs. I have a hard time believing any of the above named would have defeated Elaine Luria. Glenn Youngkin was elected because he distanced himself from the craziness. If Virginia’s House representatives vote no to “revenge issues” they will be glad they did when reelection comes up. Plus, it’s the right thing to do.