Letter: Va. should cap real estate tax hikes

Va. should cap real estate tax hikes
There has been a lot of discussion in the Richmond Times-Dispatch and on local news stations regarding the large increase in real estate assessments. The average increase in Richmond for 2023 is 13%. These large increases create hardships for lower- and fixed-income residents and can force some people out of their homes.
Politicians are always talking about how they want to help Virginians, boost the economy, reduce taxes, etc. Here is an opportunity for the Youngkin administration and the state legislature to step up for Virginians.
Other states have implemented legislation to cap increases on real estate assessments to protect homeowners from being taxed out of their homes. In Florida, Save Our Homes is an amendment to the Florida constitution that took effect in 1995. It limits the annual increase in the assessed value of homesteaded properties to 3%, or the change in the National Consumer Price Index, whichever is less.
This is not a tax cap. The tax rate on assessments, determined by the various taxing authorities, may increase or decrease as those taxing authorities determine their budgets. Changing the rate would require the local taxing authorities to vote to increase taxes.
Currently, our local authorities can turn a blind eye to the fact that assessments have gone up 13% and do nothing about it and act like they didn’t notice the increase. But under the assessment cap, they would actually have to vote to increase the amount we pay, and votes like that have consequences in the next election.
And, really, isn’t a 3% increase in your real estate taxes enough? It provides more money to the jurisdiction. So, Gov. Youngkin and our state lawmakers, here is an opportunity to help your constituents. Also, isn’t it about time we finally get rid of the personal property tax?
John Jurkow.
Glen Allen.
From the Archives: Sharp's Island in the James River and its residents
Sharp’s Island in the James River, is part of a unique archipelago of islands adjacent to Mayo and Vauxhall islands close to the 14th Street Bridge. The area marks the convergence of a fall zone and tidewater sections of the James River. Historically, a variety of activities have taken place on the islands, including commercial fishing operations during spring shad season and granite quarrying for construction of bridges and retaining walls. In the 1950s, the islands had residents as well.
The house survived on the island for 75 years. It was purchased in 1970 by Richmond architect Henry Tenser Jr. for about $1,500. After the house was damaged beyond repair by flooding, Tenser decided to burn the house down instead of deal with the undertaking of demolishing it. With three matches, a can of kerosene and permission from the Richmond Fire Bureau, the house on Sharp's Island, built around 1895, washed away in ashes.