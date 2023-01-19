Letter: Va. should cap real estate tax hikes

02-24-1953 (cutline): River, Stay 'Way from my Door. The James River, swollen by rains upstream, edges up on Sharp's Island, west of Mayo Island. The rive was due to crest at 12 feet here this afternoon. More rain is forecast for tonight and tomorrow.

In March 1963, the roiling waters of the James River surrounded a dwelling on Sharp's Island near the 14th Street bridge. While the rain-swollen river didn’t crest as high as originally feared, it did reach more than 4 feet above flood stage at Westham and about 5 feet above flood stage at the City Locks.

From the Archives: Sharp's Island in the James River and its residents

Sharp’s Island in the James River, is part of a unique archipelago of islands adjacent to Mayo and Vauxhall islands close to the 14th Street Bridge. The area marks the convergence of a fall zone and tidewater sections of the James River. Historically, a variety of activities have taken place on the islands, including commercial fishing operations during spring shad season and granite quarrying for construction of bridges and retaining walls. In the 1950s, the islands had residents as well.

The house survived on the island for 75 years. It was purchased in 1970 by Richmond architect Henry Tenser Jr. for about $1,500. After the house was damaged beyond repair by flooding, Tenser decided to burn the house down instead of deal with the undertaking of demolishing it. With three matches, a can of kerosene and permission from the Richmond Fire Bureau, the house on Sharp's Island, built around 1895, washed away in ashes.