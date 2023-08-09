I was moved by the opinion piece by Virginia Commonwealth University professor Nicole Anderson Ellis ("Why cuts to first-year programs will haunt VCU," Aug. 6) outlining misplaced budget cuts to VCU's Department of Focused Inquiry, a three-part course for new students. Now more than ever, this type of program that nurtures the overall health of new students transitioning to university life is needed. And as professor Ellis highlighted, the program is a success, improving freshmen retention from 73% to 84% since its inception. In addition, the structure of this program acts as another monitor of students' general mental health. So thinning this program seems to be a clear case of "throwing the baby out with the bath water" and is counterintuitive to stemming the tide of reduced student enrollment at VCU.
Realizing budgetary pressures are steep — for example while VCU tuition increased 42% since 2006, professors' salaries also increased 40% nationally during the same period — recent heavy inflation creates burden across all operations. Despite this environment, VCU has a responsibility to step back and holistically address its fiscal crises, allowing it to continue to deliver quality programs and create long-term resilience. Indeed, as a proud father of three VCU graduates who each received comprehensive, challenging and cutting-edge educations at VCU, I view VCU getting its fiscal house in order as mission critical for the community at large.