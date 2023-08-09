I was moved by the opinion piece by Virginia Commonwealth University professor Nicole Anderson Ellis ("Why cuts to first-year programs will haunt VCU," Aug. 6) outlining misplaced budget cuts to VCU's Department of Focused Inquiry, a three-part course for new students. Now more than ever, this type of program that nurtures the overall health of new students transitioning to university life is needed. And as professor Ellis highlighted, the program is a success, improving freshmen retention from 73% to 84% since its inception. In addition, the structure of this program acts as another monitor of students' general mental health. So thinning this program seems to be a clear case of "throwing the baby out with the bath water" and is counterintuitive to stemming the tide of reduced student enrollment at VCU.