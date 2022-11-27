Letter: VCU interim dean: Stop spreading misinformation

VCU interim dean: Stop spreading misinformation

I am Gary Tepper, interim dean of the College of Engineering at VCU. Recently, an anonymous Twitter account (@FakeMichaelRao) has targeted myself, my college, and VCU spewing outrageous allegations. These fanciful posts have claimed that I am under qualified to serve as dean, that I was picked over a more qualified candidate, and that I have done little to move our college forward. To these points, I feel the need to speak out.

I have been the chair of the Nuclear and Mechanical Department here at VCU for years, and it has become nationally ranked under my tenure. It is true that I do not continue to do research, but it is due to the heavy administrative burden. When I was researching, I brought in over $6.8 million in funding from NSF and authored over 80 publications.

Since I have become dean, I have done everything I can to move the college forward, suggesting bold, selfless steps like creating a separate College of Computing to move us into the digital age. I want to see VCU continue to thrive and grow!

And that’s what bothers me the most about these recent posts: They are just plain wrong. I am tired of these woke, online vigilantes. If they have a problem with myself, VCU, or Michael Rao, there are proper avenues for them to provide feedback.

We cannot have VCU’s internal business in the Richmond Times-Dispatch every week. It is simply below the dignity of our great institution and insulting to our students. I hope whomever is behind these posts will stop, immediately. We will certainly do whatever we can to defend VCU.

Gary Tepper.