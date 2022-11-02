Letter: VCU needs leadership, not branding and fundraising

VCU needs leadership, not branding and fundraising

In the early 2000s, when I was enrolled, Virginia Commonwealth University was transforming the city. Broad Street, once a post-apocalyptic wasteland, became the home of the Siegel Center. Suburbanites began sending their children in droves, and VCU transitioned from a commuter school to a thriving traditional college. This is the VCU I hoped to join when I came as a professor in 2019.

Unfortunately, when I arrived I noticed some changes. While the faculty and staff are stronger than ever, there was a sense of despair surrounding VCU’s administrative leadership. Since Eugene Trani, the former university president behind the massive buildup in the early 2000s, left VCU, momentum has steadily dissipated. VCU has become, if I were to anthropomorphize, a nice guy. We are content to exist, aspiring to mediocrity.

If this were the end of the story, I honestly could live with it. But it is not the end. As the momentum dies, the best talent leaves. Since I have joined VCU, I have seen the departure of VCU’s most eminent scholar, Tressie McMillan Cottom, along with many other well-funded scholars, like Danielle Dick. What led to these departures? I would argue a lack of leadership.

What can be done? Fortunately, the answer is simple: VCU needs better leadership. Not nice-guy leadership, but bold leaders unafraid to take chances and double down on the strengths of our great university. Need some ideas? No problem, the VCU faculty has been generating potentially transformative ideas for years – like pairing our strength in the digital arts with our competence in computer science to create a games design program. We just need an administrator that does something about it. Something besides fundraising and beer branding.

David C. Shepherd.