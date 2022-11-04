 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: VCU should brand alcohol-free beer

The recent dust up over Virginia Commonwealth University-branded beer makes one think the university is tone deaf. Having alcohol on campus is like adding gasoline to a fire. And as former governor Doug Wilder points out, it is very insensitive the families of students who lost their lives due alcohol abuse or hazing with alcohol toxicity.

The solution can be found in the marketplace. The recent success of alcohol-free beers, like Clausthaler Original, Heineken 0.0, Suntory All-Free, or Budweiser Prohibition, show the way. VCU could salvage this situation and bring on the best alcohol-free beer in Virginia.

David Abbott.

Richmond.