Virginia Cancer Plan is a “great start”

As a volunteer with the American Cancer Society’s advocacy affiliate — the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), I am proud to see that Virginians from all corners of the cancer space have come together to develop the 2023-27 Virginia Cancer Plan. While many of our state leaders are not afraid to jump into the fight against cancer and help reduce the burden of health care costs and the toll of tobacco on communities, there is always more that can be done.

The Virginia Cancer Plan is a great start. Its five-part strategy takes care to address the entire cancer continuum — from prevention to detection to treatment, cure and survivorship. Seeing the plan outlined fills me with hope for a future where no Virginian will die from cancer.

I am especially eager for the growth to come in early detection and preventative services. With Virginians still trying to catch up on their cancer screenings from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that state lawmakers lower barriers to lifesaving screenings. We can’t afford another disruptor in the effort to prevent and detect cancer early.

For many Virginians, access to such services is the difference between life and death. I urge legislators to review the Cancer Plan and support efforts to expand access to preventative cancer screenings.

Stacey Markendorff.

Henrico.