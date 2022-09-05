Letter: Virginia Employment Commission needs reform now

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In March 2019, I was waiting tables and attending college full time. I was busy: a full course load and no days off had me feeling exhausted more often than not. But I was happy to be "doing it right."

I knew that I was making smart decisions and that one day they would pay off. I'd graduate with less student loan debt (the two years I spent attending community college on Pell Grants helped with that, too) and my wife and I would be able to pursue our careers without that encumbrance. We were sacrificing our present comfort for future freedom. Isn't that what people are supposed to do?

Then COVID-19 hit. I was laid off. Thankfully, I qualified for unemployment benefits, which helped me finish my degree.

Now, a year later, the Virginia Employment Commission is alleging that I owe them the entirety of the benefits I received. Worse, the agency is so poorly run that receiving any sort of substantial help or communication is virtually impossible. And don't get me started on their website. To top it all off, this combination of inept management and a busted website is mingled with urgent deadlines for which no guidance is available.

How can Virginians make informed life decisions when confronted with this sort of governmental lawlessness? If the VEC had told me at the time that my benefits were, in fact, a loan, I would have made different decisions. Instead, they're now ex post facto trying to extort me and thousands of other Virginians for the benefits we received. And it's not just the state benefits — the VEC is shaking people down for the increased unemployment benefits they received from the federal government.

It's theft. Plain and simple. The governor's office must address this situation. Otherwise, it endorses it.

Joseph Shults.