Letter: Virginia Employment Commission treatment: 'Ridiculous'

Virginia Employment Commission treatment: 'Ridiculous'

The letter “Virginia Employment Commission needs reform now” struck a nerve. I was laid off in April of 2020 and collected unemployment benefits until I was rehired in June of 2020. Now the VEC says I need to give the money back. Why? “Decision of the deputy.” When I call to get details, I’m stuck in a queue of more than 100 callers. Ridiculous. I’m an honest, tax-paying, working Virginian, but they’re treating me like a criminal.