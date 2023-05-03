Virginia equine community promotes responsible care

Luca Powell’s April 21 article, “Fauquier allegations rock Va. horse community,” concerning the mistreatment of horses is raising awareness about this serious issue. While awareness is a powerful preventive tool, I want to draw attention to the Virginia organizations, individuals and horse owners dedicated to responsible equine care. Working together, these entities provide a network of the best possible care for horses in Virginia. In fact, it is often these same parties that play a crucial role in resolving such situations.

Fortunately, the Virginia horse community is lucky enough to have excellent rescue and aftercare organizations that are not only there to pick up the pieces, but also provide preventative measures and education to avoid abuse and neglect. There are too many rescue organizations in Virginia to name them all, but those like Hopes Legacy, Virginia Thoroughbred Project, James River Horse Foundation and Central Virginia Horse Rescue provide tireless services and resources to better the lives of horses at risk. Rescue, rehabilitation, retraining, adoption or life as a sanctuary horse are options.

Along with the rescue and aftercare organizations, the Virginia equine community is made up of countless caring and responsible individuals who have dedicated their lives to the well-being of horses and community. The recent abuse allegations are alarming, but Virginians have a unique relationship and deep history and respect for horses that should also be highlighted.

The solid partnership between horse owners, professionals and rescues helps to provide the best possible environment for horses across Virginia. In the face of these adverse situations, let’s not forget all the exceptional people in the Virginia equine community protecting, loving and caring for our horses.

Sally Hamlin, board president, Virginia Thoroughbred Project.

Montpelier.