Virginia group works to support tenants and good landlords

Virginia Organizing has written several Letters to the Editor in the last few months regarding the potential Residential Rental Inspection Program (RRIP) and our support of proactive code enforcement to prevent the deterioration of affordable housing due to landlord negligence. At last week’s Richmond City Land Use, Housing, and Transportation meeting, the Department of Planning and Development presented potential criteria for a program in Richmond. The City Council has the discretion to set standards for creating the rental inspection districts along with the exemptions and other components of the program. Currently, Virginia Organizing continues to discuss what criteria and exemptions we will suggest to the council for the finalized program.

We were excited by a few initial suggestions by the city administration, including incentives for landlords who are maintaining their properties by not having to be inspected as frequently, prioritizing the inspection of large landlords with more than ten units as opposed to small landlords, and including conversation about how to supplement resources for displaced tenants and repair costs. Concerning displaced tenants, Virginia Organizing believes it is of the utmost importance to ensure the city takes some accountability for assisting displaced tenants in finding new housing. This is currently a landlord obligation which they often do not follow through with. Another notable suggestion the council suggested was potential fees for “re-inspections” if landlords have code violations to incentivize landlords to be up to code.

While the program criteria and exemptions are still in the creation phase, the Richmond chapter of Virginia Organizing is excited to meet soon with city council members and help develop a strong program for tenants and good landlords.

Gabrielle Harris.

Glen Allen.