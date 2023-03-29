This year in the Virginia General Assembly we were pleased to see the bipartisan advancement of legislation to repeal our state’s discriminatory constitutional amendment prohibiting marriage between same-sex couples. Two bills on this subject passed through the Senate with support from Democrats and Republicans alike, but unfortunately they stalled in the House. Thankfully, a slew of other anti-LGBTQ bills, including many targeting transgender youth, also were defeated thanks to Equality Virginia and lawmakers who rejected extremism.
My wife Mary and I have long been concerned about the freedom to marry throughout our 38 years together; a decade ago we were plaintiffs in the lawsuit that found Virginia’s marriage ban unconstitutional. Now, we are newly worried about the future of marriage equality following a call from a U.S. Supreme Court Justice to revisit the ruling guaranteeing the freedom to marry. While the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act was a huge step forward last year, the fact remains that if the decision on marriage were reversed, many states – including Virginia – could see same-sex couples excluded from marriage again.
We raised our daughter Emily in Virginia. We fought hard to strike down the ban. But to fully protect the freedom to marry in the commonwealth we love, our leaders need to step up and do the right thing. I hope that next session, lawmakers will take up the marriage bills and finally quell any uncertainty for LGBTQ+ people and their families in Virginia so they can plan their lives around the freedom to marry the person they love. After all, Virginia has always been for lovers. It’s time for us to make sure loving LGBTQ+ families are protected.
09-09-1935 (cutline): River Ravages Wharf Warehouse--Graphic scene at the Richmond-New York boat line wharf as the waters began to recede. The men pictured are standing on the roof of a helper's shack, torn from its moorings by the invading river.
04-27-1937 (cutline): Workers battle flood--Some of the 200 WPA workers engaged in the frantic job of erecting dykes on the lower river front to protect Richmond from the flooded James, which is expected to hit a 26-foot crest today.
09-07-1935 (cutline): James Imperils Lower City Area--From Mayo's Island, itself flooded, the photographer snapped this shot of the raging James sweeping down under the Fourteenth Street Bridge to endager the city's sanitation system. From over the State reports continued to come in indicating widespread crop and property damage throughout the Old Dominion, with roads and railways tired up and communications down.
09-08-1935 (cutline): Small rowboats as they floated across the submerged bridge at Seventeenth and Dock Streets. Scores of rowboats were roaming about yesterday over territory ordinarily dry land but for the duration of the flood many feet under water.
04-27-1937 (cutline): Tobacco moved to higher ground--This huge truck was one of many busy yesterday moving tobacco from South Side warehouses. Note the "reserved seat" of the young man riding on a drum.
04-27-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Several score men worked feverishly to strengthen the dyke, while a still larger crowd found entertainment on the sidelines.
The driest haven along the city harbor as the storm-fed James rapidly rose toward an all-time flood peak in March 1936 was the United States destroyer Leary, tied up at the city dock. The aerial shot shows the wharves and the Richmond skyline, looking up the raging river.
All streetcar service in the area was halted in March 1936 when the James rose to flood the Southern Railway Depot in South Richmond. Employees used a rowboat to enter the station, and a few trucks ventured through the water.
In March 1936, these office workers employed in the lower section of South Richmond had no choice in the matter — that is, unless they wanted to wade or swim — so they took to the boats. The young woman shown is being ferried to high ground at Second and Hull streets.
September 1935: Slaving to save the city pumping station--An army of 265 men and 70 trucks were found by Photographers Colognori and South at the City's Shockoe Creek Pumping Station working heroically reinforcing the dykes with sandbags in an effort to save the sanitations of the five-mile area controlled by the plant. Credit for the valiant fight goes to Director of Public Works Gamble Bowers and his force.
September 1935: Thousands flock to view flood damage—the lower reaches of the James were crowded all day yesterday as high and low sought vantage points from which to watch the raging river. Sections of the Fulton area were visible for the first time in 36 hours as the waters registered a drop of almost four feet.
A look back at floods in Richmond during the 1930s.
Floods
12-04-1932: Flooding in Richmond.
Staff photo
Floods
04-29-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday.
Staff photo
Floods
12-04-1934: Flooding of the James River.
Staff photo
Floods
09-09-1935 (cutline): River Ravages Wharf Warehouse--Graphic scene at the Richmond-New York boat line wharf as the waters began to recede. The men pictured are standing on the roof of a helper's shack, torn from its moorings by the invading river.
Staff photo
Floods
04-27-1937 (cutline): Workers battle flood--Some of the 200 WPA workers engaged in the frantic job of erecting dykes on the lower river front to protect Richmond from the flooded James, which is expected to hit a 26-foot crest today.
Staff photo
Floods
09-07-1935 (cutline): James Imperils Lower City Area--From Mayo's Island, itself flooded, the photographer snapped this shot of the raging James sweeping down under the Fourteenth Street Bridge to endager the city's sanitation system. From over the State reports continued to come in indicating widespread crop and property damage throughout the Old Dominion, with roads and railways tired up and communications down.
Staff photo
Floods
01-22-1937: Flooding in Richmond
Staff photo
Floods
02-17-1936 (cutline): Not needed now--A great figurative sigh of relief went up along the Richmond waterfront yesterday when it was realized that sand bags prevented flooding.
Staff photo
Floods
09-08-1935 (cutline): Small rowboats as they floated across the submerged bridge at Seventeenth and Dock Streets. Scores of rowboats were roaming about yesterday over territory ordinarily dry land but for the duration of the flood many feet under water.
Staff photo
Floods
04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond.
Staff photo
Floods
04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond
Staff photo
Floods
04-27-1937 (cutline): Tobacco moved to higher ground--This huge truck was one of many busy yesterday moving tobacco from South Side warehouses. Note the "reserved seat" of the young man riding on a drum.
Staff photo
Floods
04-27-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Several score men worked feverishly to strengthen the dyke, while a still larger crowd found entertainment on the sidelines.
Staff photo
Flood, 1934
1934: When the rains came. Tate Field—home of the professional Richmond Colts of the Class B Piedmont League—was flooded.
Times-Dispatch
Flood, 1936
The driest haven along the city harbor as the storm-fed James rapidly rose toward an all-time flood peak in March 1936 was the United States destroyer Leary, tied up at the city dock. The aerial shot shows the wharves and the Richmond skyline, looking up the raging river.
Times-Dispatch
Flood, 1936
All streetcar service in the area was halted in March 1936 when the James rose to flood the Southern Railway Depot in South Richmond. Employees used a rowboat to enter the station, and a few trucks ventured through the water.
Times-Dispatch
Flood, 1936
City residents view floodwaters of the James River in March 1936.
Times-Dispatch
Floods, 1936
In March 1936, these office workers employed in the lower section of South Richmond had no choice in the matter — that is, unless they wanted to wade or swim — so they took to the boats. The young woman shown is being ferried to high ground at Second and Hull streets.
Times-Dispatch
Flood, 1935
September 1935: Slaving to save the city pumping station--An army of 265 men and 70 trucks were found by Photographers Colognori and South at the City's Shockoe Creek Pumping Station working heroically reinforcing the dykes with sandbags in an effort to save the sanitations of the five-mile area controlled by the plant. Credit for the valiant fight goes to Director of Public Works Gamble Bowers and his force.
Flood, 1935
September 1935: Thousands flock to view flood damage—the lower reaches of the James were crowded all day yesterday as high and low sought vantage points from which to watch the raging river. Sections of the Fulton area were visible for the first time in 36 hours as the waters registered a drop of almost four feet.