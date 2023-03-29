Virginia is for lovers. Let's keep it that way

This year in the Virginia General Assembly we were pleased to see the bipartisan advancement of legislation to repeal our state’s discriminatory constitutional amendment prohibiting marriage between same-sex couples. Two bills on this subject passed through the Senate with support from Democrats and Republicans alike, but unfortunately they stalled in the House. Thankfully, a slew of other anti-LGBTQ bills, including many targeting transgender youth, also were defeated thanks to Equality Virginia and lawmakers who rejected extremism.

My wife Mary and I have long been concerned about the freedom to marry throughout our 38 years together; a decade ago we were plaintiffs in the lawsuit that found Virginia’s marriage ban unconstitutional. Now, we are newly worried about the future of marriage equality following a call from a U.S. Supreme Court Justice to revisit the ruling guaranteeing the freedom to marry. While the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act was a huge step forward last year, the fact remains that if the decision on marriage were reversed, many states – including Virginia – could see same-sex couples excluded from marriage again.

We raised our daughter Emily in Virginia. We fought hard to strike down the ban. But to fully protect the freedom to marry in the commonwealth we love, our leaders need to step up and do the right thing. I hope that next session, lawmakers will take up the marriage bills and finally quell any uncertainty for LGBTQ+ people and their families in Virginia so they can plan their lives around the freedom to marry the person they love. After all, Virginia has always been for lovers. It’s time for us to make sure loving LGBTQ+ families are protected.

Carol Schall and Mary Townley.

North Chesterfield.