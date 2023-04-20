Virginia needs more child advocacy centers

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. It is the perfect time to raise awareness about how to elevate systems in Virginia to put families and children first. From July 1, 2021, to June 1, 2022, there were 3,161 founded cases of child abuse in Virginia alone. Child advocacy centers are vital because they coordinate the investigation, treatment and prosecution of child abuse cases. Not all families have a child advocacy center readily available because there are only 19 accredited child advocacy centers in Virginia.

Child advocacy centers in Virginia can serve up to 10 counties at a time. Currently, families that have been through trauma have to travel far and wide to receive services from CACs. In the city of Richmond in 2022, 238 cases of child abuse were investigated, 59 of which were for reports of sexual abuse.

Child advocacy centers saw 3,739 children from January 2022 to June 2022, with 2,881 on-site forensic interviews. The demand is unfortunately only getting worse.

The good news is that Virginia recently passed House Bill 1768 that states if a child needs to be interviewed by child advocacy professionals but the interview cannot be completed within 14 days, then they are allowed to be interviewed at a center in another jurisdiction. The next legislative session should focus on funding the creation of more child advocacy centers in Virginia.

Opening additional centers in Virginia would allow even more access to care and quicker services for families that have been through the unthinkable.

Simone Levendosky.

Henrico.