Virginia needs to strengthen tenant rights

I became a member of Virginia Organizing last year because of my long-time concern for children in our community who are needlessly ill and admitted to the hospital due to the effects of poor housing. As a pediatric nurse for 40 years, I continually saw children admitted for asthma, infections and severe burns, all secondary to living in low-income housing with water leaks, mold, poor or no heating and faulty electrical systems.

These conditions here in Richmond are only worsening. The reason is that landlords are not held accountable for maintaining a safe environment or correcting these problems. The parents of these children are often single moms working long hours and barely getting by. When speaking with them, they consistently tell me that they report problems and get no response. If they submit a complaint, the landlords evict them or inspectors condemn the building and they are again left with no housing. There is a significant lack of low-income housing, so they and their children are left with trying to live in their cars or survive in shelters.

This affects the families’ long-term health and the education and mental health of thousands of our children.

Tenant rights need to be addressed and supported by proposed legislation investing in Virginia's Housing Trust Fund, Housing Stability Fund (for a three-year state voucher pilot program) and additional funding for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Program.

If we want the conditions in our communities to improve we must put our time and resources into improving these unacceptable situations.

Mary Ellen Barton.