Letter: Virginia should be part of Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

Virginia should be part of Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

A recent article in The Times-Dispatch, “Rising seas threaten tax base for Virginia’s coastal counties,” outlines a dire situation – both environmentally and fiscally – for our state’s coastal communities. The current and projected sea rise in Virginia make it clear how important it is for the state to remain a participant in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The RGGI, which counts 11 states as participants, is a cap and fund system. CO2-emitting plants must buy allowances for every short ton of carbon dioxide they emit, and these funds are distributed to energy-efficient programs for low-income Virginians and the Community Flood Preparedness Fund. The RGGI helps Virginians both by pressuring utilities to cut the emissions that help drive our coastal flooding and by helping those most vulnerable to its consequences. This flood preparedness funding serves the mountain region as well as the coast. The RGGI has returned $452 million to Virginia since the start of 2021.

As the article makes clear, “an additional foot of sea level rise seems nearly unavoidable over the next 30 years along the Virginia waterfront” and financial losses in coastal areas like Middlesex County are projected to be about 10% over that period.

The current and future losses that sea level rise inflicts on our state should compel Gov. Youngkin to rethink his current plan to pull Virginia out of the RGGI, and religious leaders and the Southern Environmental Law Center agree. Virginians can post public comments on the Governor’s proposal on the Virginia Regulatory Town Hall online portal.

RGGI is the only market-based measure currently in place to address climate change in Virginia, based on the idea that polluting plants should pay for the CO2 they release. RGGI should remain in place while we enact more measures that include this effective concept of accountability.

Catherine Epstein.