Letter: Virginia should stick with clean cars law

Virginia should stick with clean cars law

This past week there were a couple of articles about the upcoming bills in the 2023 General Assembly session that would repeal the requirement that the State Air Pollution Control Board implement a low-emissions and zero-emissions program for the sale of new motor vehicles. This requirement follows the California standards, superseding the guidelines set by the Clean Air Act of 1963, which were effective then but now fall seriously short of protecting today’s air quality.

Currently, the state has mandated that as of 2025 new vehicles available for purchase in Virginia will be either those with low emissions (hybrid with an internal combustion engine assisted by either an electric or battery component) or zero emissions (all electric).

Concerns over these vehicles include lack of charging stations throughout the state, unreliability and expense. The lack of sufficient time to ramp up the number of public charging stations in the state for all-electric vehicles may be a valid concern for long-range travelers. However, home charging promises to remain the primary source for most owners and the newest technologies now provide up to 500 miles of charge-free driving. For those who prefer a gasoline-powered vehicle for distance travel, options would still be available while still being in compliance with the law for low emissions.

Keeping the current legislation in place also promises to increase the selection of zero-emissions vehicles for purchase in Virginia. In 2022, the availability of these vehicles has been very scarce, requiring Virginia residents to shop out of state for a good selection of all-electric cars.

Acknowledging that internal combustion engines create considerably more carbon dioxide than hybrid or all-electric vehicles, it is also a "feather in our cap" to join those 17 other states that are taking the lead in addressing the risks now becoming so evident by the burning of fossil fuels.

Jane McKinley.

Henrico.