Letter: Virginia voters can ensure a livable planet

Virginia voters can ensure a livable planet

I applaud the commentary by Matthew Scott ("Giving up on greenhouse gas plan is bad for climate, and our children," Aug. 25). Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to abandon both the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the Virginia Clean Economy Act in favor of an “all of the above” approach to energy technologies. However, this approach can lead to government picking winners and losers. Or, in other words, whoever has the best lobbyist wins. Why not let the market decide?

A carbon fee and dividend will accomplish this. Assigning a price to carbon rewards innovation. Whether it’s renewables and energy storage, new nuclear technologies, carbon capture and storage, or hydrogen, they all face the same incentives under a carbon fee scenario. This lets the invisible hand of the marketplace decide rather than the heavy hand of special interests.

The dividend component means that it is not a regressive tax but a way to change relative prices to reward those technologies that produce less carbon dioxide pollution. This approach will also not increase the federal deficit because the money for the dividend is derived from the carbon fee. The amount of the dividend returned to taxpayers is the same irrespective of income level. Because low-income people are responsible for fewer carbon emissions, they will receive a net benefit.

We also need to electrify homes and get fossil fuels like natural gas out of them. Natural gas used for cooking in the home has been shown to increase childhood asthma by 42%.

Virginia needs a bipartisan approach that benefits everyone and protects the environment. It is up to Virginia voters to hold our elected leaders accountable now and in the future so that we can ensure that our children and grandchildren will inherit a livable planet.

Perry Lindstrom.

Arlington.