Letter: Vote down anti-innovation regulation

Vote down anti-innovation regulation

The Virginia delegation has a chance to help local small businesses by voting down the anti-innovation internet regulations proposed in Congress. These bills will significantly hurt the ability of Virginia’s small businesses to market their products and services, grow, provide jobs and create economic support across the state.

How? Suppose you’re a small business that relies on a physical presence such as a restaurant, lawncare company, or home restoration. Some proposed internet restrictions will prevent businesses from placing ads for customers based on their geographic location, a detrimental prospect for hundreds of small businesses and thousands of their employees. In other words, Richmond businesses will be prevented from marketing and running ads directly to Richmond customers, the very people most likely to patron a local store or hire a local service provider.

This is extremely inefficient and unreasonable given today’s technology, and alternative methods of advertising are prohibitively expensive for small businesses with limited marketing budgets. I encourage members of our delegation to think about the true impact on Virginia businesses before they start piling regulations on the economic and innovation engine of the internet.

Jake Crocker.