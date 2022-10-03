Letter: Vote no on Chesterfield County bond issue

Vote no on Chesterfield County bond issue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The county increased residential property taxes 7.3% in 2021 and 18.5% in 2022. If the county needs more money, why are they granting a 50% tax abatement to Lego and an 80% tax abatement for 10 years for a surf park off of Genito Road? With spending on net negative sports tourism, ice skating rinks for non-viable businesses and private clubs on Midlothian Turnpike, and installing Astroturf at high schools, you can see a major trend in government waste. County salaries are out of control. Our school superintendent makes $254,000 a year in salary and receives a $14,000 car allowance when he should just expense his business related driving at the IRS rate while driving his own car.