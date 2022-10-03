 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote no on Chesterfield County bond issue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Chesterfield County Administrator Joseph Casey’s opinion stated the need of passing a $540 million bond issue in November. I must disagree and recommend voting against the bond issue.

The county increased residential property taxes 7.3% in 2021 and 18.5% in 2022. If the county needs more money, why are they granting a 50% tax abatement to Lego and an 80% tax abatement for 10 years for a surf park off of Genito Road? With spending on net negative sports tourism, ice skating rinks for non-viable businesses and private clubs on Midlothian Turnpike, and installing Astroturf at high schools, you can see a major trend in government waste. County salaries are out of control. Our school superintendent makes $254,000 a year in salary and receives a $14,000 car allowance when he should just expense his business related driving at the IRS rate while driving his own car.

The new borrowing will result in a commitment to make $28 million in interest payments each year just to service the new debt. That means our residential and car property taxes will need to be jacked again. The county needs to get its house in order. They should restrain their tax and spend policies. Cut the budget instead of incurring new debt. Taxpayers have had enough. 

Neal S. Elosge.

North Chesterfield.

 

 