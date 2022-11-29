Letter: Voter fraud units helped deter voter fraud

Voter fraud units helped deter voter fraud

On Sunday, a Richmond Times-Dispatch headline for an Associated Press story proclaimed: “New state voter fraud units find few cases.” The second paragraph of the story reinforces the headline, noting that it “led critics to suggest that new units were more about politics than rooting out widespread abuses.”

Virginia not only has a state fraud unit but political parties, particularly Republicans, who spent most of 2022 training inside poll workers to provide eyes on the voting process from Sept. 23, the first day of early voting, until the final votes were counted for the Nov. 8 election. An honest appraisal of the voting process would note an established fraud unit, along with trained poll watchers at more voting locations than ever, helped achieve what we all want – a fair election process.

Surely, on-the-ground eyes during the voting process and a ready fraud unit for follow-up had a positive impact. Failure to note this evident impact is just more of the national press supporting their agenda that election safeguards are not needed!

Waiting to see if the Associated Press does a story claiming increased state police presence on Virginia's interstates had no impact on reducing speeding/reckless driving during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bill Flanagan Jr.