Walking in Richmond is dangerous, and getting worse

Richmond, I know you are not trying to hurt me, but you are coming close. Last week, I almost got hit by a car while walking across Monument Avenue. I was in the crosswalk and the warning light had just started its 32-second countdown. The driver was going south on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and made a right turn. He never slowed down and would have creamed me if I was 10 feet farther along in the crosswalk.

A week earlier, I was walking east along Main Street about to cross Mulberry Street when a car slowed at the stop sign, looked left for any traffic coming on the one-way road and sped on to Main. She never saw me on her right as I stepped off the curb about to cross the street. Two near hits, too close for comfort. I’m new to the city, and one of its many appeals is its walkability. I walk everywhere, averaging more than 40 miles a week.

I rarely use my car. I hope to continue exploring my new city by foot, but Richmond drivers, you have to be better. Walking here may not be good for my health. Ten pedestrians were killed from traffic accidents in Richmond last year, compared with four in 2021, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. There have been several so far this year, including two VCU students.

“The unfortunate reality is that it has been getting worse as a pedestrian for several years in Richmond,” the advocacy group Bike Walk RVA said in a recent statement.

I’m not a transportation expert. My simple plea is for drivers to slow down, for goodness' sake, and pay attention. Too many drive too fast and are way too impatient and aggressive behind the wheel. I’ve heard fall is spectacular here, and I have lots more things to see and do in this amazing hidden gem of a city, so please watch out for me and my fellow pedestrians when you are driving.

Terry Hurley.

Richmond.