“Surprise! IRS will scrutinize tipped workers,” Feb. 19, should be of no surprise. Tipped workers should pay their federal, state and local income tax obligations just like any other worker. What makes this a political football is the failure of Congress and state governments to enact laws and regulations that ensure that all incomes are taxed in a fair and just manner. Only by eliminating tax loopholes for the wealthy will our tax system achieve this parity. This opinion piece is focusing on the wrong taxpayer and smells like Republican politics. Shame on you!