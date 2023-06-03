Protect children by restricting assault weapons
There are many laws to protect children, such as preventing them from having access to liquor, tobacco, tattoos, as well as labor and child abuse laws. The primary reason we want to eliminate lead from our water is because of the effect on children’s brains. There are child product liability laws and many regulations involving cradles, toys, car seats, furniture and other products. And we protect children on school buses with a number of regulations.
But little has been done to protect children from guns, now the leading cause of death of U.S. children and teenagers. Restricting assault weapons would result in saving children’s lives. When legislators take money from the gun lobby and sacrifice the lives of children, they are vile and doing something that members of the mafia would not do.
Robert Redmon.
Midlothian.