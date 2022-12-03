Letter: Want to stop gun violence? Punish criminals with guns

Want to stop gun violence? Punish criminals with guns

I respect Stephen Leibovic’s right to place his and his family’s safety in the hands of someone else [“When will we learn? More guns equals more shootings,” Nov. 25].

I, on the other hand, realize this is my responsibility. I was a police officer for 36 years and agree with the saying, “when you need the police in seconds they will arrive in minutes.” This is not an insult toward police, it is a fact – police are a reactive force for the most part. Removing the ability of possessing a firearm by law-abiding citizens will not stop violent crime; it will only make more people victims when they can’t protect themselves.

Mr. Leibovic is in favor of gun buybacks. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney admitted the gun buybacks have little or no impact on crime, yet it was done anyway. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

Mr. Leibovic also wants limitations on gun ownership. Who gets to decide this? Some elected official who does not know anything about guns? The problem with this is the elite, the rich and well-connected will have the privilege of owning a weapon or having the protection of an armed security guard. The middle class, the poor or the non-connected will not.

The solution is very simple: Punish individuals who use a firearm in the commission of a violent felony. Bring back Project Exile, and instead of five years in a federal prison, make it 10, 15 or even 20. This will send a strong message to the criminal element that violence will not be tolerated. If the criminals know they will go to prison for a long time when using a firearm, they will think about the consequences. This will also allow the police more time to investigate individuals with mental health problems.

Durward R. Pace Jr.