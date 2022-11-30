Letter: Want to stop shootings? Make it harder to buy guns

Want to stop shootings? Make it harder to buy guns

The Nov. 15 Times-Dispatch Editorial Board op-ed on gun violence prevention posed the question: "How does anyone … propose to stop the next shooting death?"

The easy answer is, you won't – at least, not until acquiring a gun is more difficult than plopping down a couple hundred bucks, and walking away with a killing machine.

Why? Because nobody but broken-hearted liberals and the victims’ grieving relatives care. The Powers That Be don't care, or they would have stopped it.

In the United Kingdom in 1996 there was a school shooting that killed 16 children, one teacher, and wounded 15. The next year Parliament passed the Firearms Act, banning private ownership of most handguns and semiautomatic weapons, and requiring registration for hunting rifles and shotguns. No school shootings since.

Why doesn't the United States do same thing? I think you know.

Ernest Irby.