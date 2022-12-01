Letter: Wary of Sheetz in Stratford Hills

Wary of Sheetz in Stratford Hills

Like many of my neighbors, I am concerned about a new Sheetz in the Stratford Hills Shopping Center, home to a vibrant and eclectic set of RVA institutions. Galley, Eat 66, Flowerama, Riverside Outfitters, Once Upon a Vine, and for so long the Positive Vibe Café, define the character that Sheetz’ presence will change, while potentially compromising the recently completed improvements to Forest Hill Avenue in this area.

Local opposition to Sheetz is multifaceted. Traffic safety is a longstanding concern, and losing the area’s sense of place is another. Stormwater runoff and “heat island” impacts of the existing shopping center could easily be exacerbated by Sheetz’ construction.

In fairness, this land is zoned to allow for the use proposed, and the city may be hard-pressed to articulate a rationale to deny Sheetz its permit. Yet the same permit process also provides an opportunity to address project concerns in ways to improve local acceptance.

Some developments offer true opportunities to help achieve local and regional environmental and social goals, and this may be one. If the developer and city agreed to supplemental stormwater and traffic measures, aesthetic/vegetative enhancements, and committed to job opportunities for chronically unemployed Richmonders, the balance sheet starts to tip to the positive for me. Add free electric charging stations, and I vote yes.

David Evans.