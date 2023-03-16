We can do more than run, hide and fight

After the most recent school lockdown drill at my children's elementary school, I talked with my son, a sixth-grader.

“Where do you hide?” I asked.

“In the corner of the classroom. But a shooter could see us if he looked through the window.”

“Mom, if he wanted to kill us, he could just break the door open. There would be no place for us to go.”

How would you respond to your child in the face of this undeniable truth? Run, hide … fight? Some parents teach their kids to play dead. As a pediatrician, I know there are better preventive measures we can take.

Unsecured firearms in the wrong hands can lead to tragedy. As reported in The Times-Dispatch, [“More than half report storing firearms unlocked and hidden,” March 2] recent research has confirmed that more than half of firearm owners keep their firearms unlocked. Three out of four school shooters obtain their firearm from the home of a parent or close relative. Seven in 10 unintentional child shootings occur in the home. The vast majority of child gun suicides involve a gun owned by a family member.

While gun violence solutions are complex, we can store firearms securely right now. Households that locked both firearms and ammunition were associated with 78% lower risk of self-inflicted firearm injuries and 85% lower risk of unintentional firearm injuries among children and teens, according to one study.

We need to spread the word about firearm safety. Parents and gun owners need to have tough conversations about secure firearm storage, making sure guns are stored unloaded, locked and separate from ammunition.

I want to be able to say to my son that we did all that we could, before he and his classmates were cowering in the corner of his classroom, preparing to fight the bad guy.

Lisa Park.

Fairfax.