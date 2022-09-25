Letter: We must live in a color-blind society

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/.

We must live in a color-blind society

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read Michael Paul Williams' Sept. 9 column titled “Trauma of integration” and I would like to offer a different perceptive. I was a junior at Lane High School in 1972 and attended the second performance during the Black History Week. There was nothing unusual or memorable from the program until the end. At that time, the lead spokesperson stated that everyone should stand up and pay respect to the national Black anthem. A few students around me stood up, others remained in their seats (I chose this path) and others left the auditorium. During this time, we felt pressured to stand up and honor the Black national anthem. I feel there were mistakes made on both sides. The students that walked out should not have walked out but also the pressure to stand up and honor the Black national anthem was wrong. To say 50 years later that one party was blameless is incorrect.

I chose not to stand up because I feel then, and now, that there is only one national anthem. If we are ever going to move forward in this country, we must live in a color-blind society. Too many people on both sides put everything as an issue of Black and white.

When the public schools were partly integrated in 1965 and fully integrated in 1966, many mistakes were made on both sides. But for one person to state in your article that they were treated like second-class citizens by the white teachers, I believe is incorrect. The teachers I had were not prepared to handle integration. There were disciplinary issues and unfortunately the education took a dive. The teachers and the principal staff spent a lot of their time with discipline issues. In my opinion, all students were treated the same.

Buddy Wilson.