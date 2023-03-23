We should also recognize racial progress

Criticism of our country's racial history, including slavery, lynchings, Jim Crowism, redlining, et al., is a constant drumbeat on the editorial page of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Michael Paul Williams reminds us weekly of the sins of our past that led, by his lights, to the systemic racism in America today.

This perception of our society does reflect discrimination as it once existed, but a closer, more comprehensive examination reveals little comparison to that of the present day.

We have come a long, long way in correcting the wrongs of the past.

A correction to this ongoing criticism is recognition of the amazing progress African Americans have made since the end of slavery 158 years ago. Thanks to the efforts of Black men and women, supported in large measure by their white brothers, Blacks now sit on the Supreme Court, serve in growing numbers in Congress (congratulations to U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan); are mayors, district attorneys, police chiefs, school superintendents of many of America's major cities. Black athletes distinguish themselves at the college and professional levels, while starring in movies and commercials. And what other predominantly white democracy has elected a Black man as its president, twice?

Williams is right that we should never forget the wrongs done to the ancestors of our Black community. And we should root out racism in all corners of our society, Black and white. But in so doing let us acknowledge the extraordinary progress made by this country's minorities. It may explain the great human surge now crossing our southern border.

I hope the RTD will include on its editorial staff a writer (or two) who will present a more positive and balanced perspective in his, or her, coverage of racial issues in our country today.

Rives Hardy.

Callao.