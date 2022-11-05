Letter: We should honor Vietnam veterans

We should honor Vietnam veterans

Unlike their Greatest Generation predecessors, many Vietnam veterans came home to an unappreciative and hostile country. In previous conflicts, victory parades and jubilant celebrations were held to celebrate our veterans’ return home. However, during Vietnam anti-war sentiment caused many of our veterans to return to a country ungrateful for their dedicated military service and self-sacrifice. It is now time to right this wrong.

In Vietnam they endured both constant physical and mental danger in a faraway war only to come home to face similar assault not by the enemy, but by the American public. It was not only the hateful rhetoric that was thrown at them but also the physical rejection as many were ostracized and treated by their peers like outsiders in their own country. Many returned as strangers in a strange land.

Contrary to popular misconception, 50 years later we see a resilient and vibrant veteran population formed in the crucible of war. Many Vietnam veterans took their natural commitment to service and applied it to become current leaders in our communities. In addition, their service was the genesis for many contemporary physical and mental health programs that have been developed to assist veterans from subsequent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan who have integrated back into civilian life while coping with their lifelong external and internal battle scars.

As we approach Veterans Day, we should honor all veterans, but especially the overlooked veterans of Vietnam. You fought in a war that was not popular and returned to a country who shunned many of you only because of your faithful and honorable service. Rest assured that you are not forgotten, and you will always have a place in America’s history. We salute you!

Capt. James Poplar.