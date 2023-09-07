Weinstein JCC welcomes canceled author

I’m writing in response to a column published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch concerning the cancellation of an event featuring local author Rachel Beanland and her book “The House Is on Fire” (“A Richmond author’s cancellation in Florida is a reality check on censorship,” Sept, 2).

Literature has always been a cornerstone of our society, providing a platform for diverse voices and perspectives to be heard. It is deeply troubling when political pressures impede the free exchange of ideas. However, we are pleased to announce that, in a proactive stance to champion literature, Weinstein JCC will host Beanland for a book talk at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 14 as part of the Weinstein JCC’s Fife-Davis Family Annual Jewish Book Fair in partnership with the Jewish Book Council (JBC).

Weinstein JCC is proud to partner with JBC, “a nonprofit whose mission is to support a multitude of people — including Rachel and other authors — as well as organizations committed to writing, reading, dialogue, the exchange of ideas and their free expression.” This partnership is built on a shared community and values in which “inclusion — and not exclusion — is what gives both reading and writing a high purpose.”

Our decision to host Rachel Beanland as a featured guest reaffirms our unwavering commitment to the transformative potential of literature. We are determined to provide our community with enriching experiences and thought-provoking conversation in alignment with our mission to offer the highest quality educational, physical and spiritual wellness programs and experiences for all ages and abilities guided by Jewish values and culture. The Weinstein JCC provides a safe, inclusive environment for the community to gather and build meaningful connections.

We eagerly look forward to the event on Nov. 14, and wholeheartedly encourage our community to rally in support of this meaningful occasion.

Greg Bishop, president of the board, Weinstein JCC.

Richmond.