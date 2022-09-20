Letter: What happened to Youngkin's unity call?

Youngkin using bully tactics

In his relatively short time in office, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has become a skilled practitioner of the art of saying one thing but doing the opposite. In his inaugural address in January, Youngkin claimed to want to “build unity” among all Virginians. However, later on that same day, he established a tip line so parents could complain about teachers presenting what parents deemed “divisive” ideas. What could be more divisive than telling students and their teachers that learning the full truth about our state’s complex past and present is wrong?