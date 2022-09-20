 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What happened to Youngkin's unity call?

Youngkin using bully tactics 

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Letter: Youngkin transgender policy is harmful

In his relatively short time in office, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has become a skilled practitioner of the art of saying one thing but doing the opposite. In his inaugural address in January, Youngkin claimed to want to “build unity” among all Virginians. However, later on that same day, he established a tip line so parents could complain about teachers presenting what parents deemed “divisive” ideas. What could be more divisive than telling students and their teachers that learning the full truth about our state’s complex past and present is wrong?

Now, Youngkin has made national news for restricting the rights of transgender students in public schools, rolling back protections put in place under our previous governor. In a sad bit of irony, the Youngkin administration labels this policy as promoting “the privacy, dignity and respect” of students. Multiple studies show that suicide rates among LGBTQ students are substantially higher than those for other teens. So there is a word that accurately describes a person who attacks the most vulnerable: bully. 

Margaret Mackinnon.

Richmond.

