Letter: What is the future of Virginia Military Institute?

What is the future of Virginia Military Institute?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Architecture reaches the furthest heights as an art in the forms of temple and tomb, for in these are erected the values physically, the non-tangible things corporeal. To find what once was, one needs only to avert their gaze. But when they are no longer, and the men of their place no longer resemble those before, it is best to leave what remains in peace, in the forms they made.

So much chatter over Virginia's sole military institution has left this alum more jaded than when he left it. So many wanting it to reflect their own image. This is no judgment of what they demand, merely an observation that the more recent culture within and the reformation from without are neither congruent with what lay in the past. This writer most of all.

To suggest the changes made and those to come are more of the same is to misunderstand degree. This error then leads to conclusions of what should become on faulty ground. The most accurate depiction has yet to be revealed, and thus the better answer has remained hidden.

There is one solution not discussed: close the Virginia Military Institute. The trim figures bustling about, the parades and formations, all tread or stand upon something dead. Acknowledge the gravesite, designate the tomb, return the parts removed. Sell the extraneous facilities. Leave it as a monument of something men once cherished. Prominent alumni today serve only as fodder in public spectacles of their own making. Let not the name be further ruined. Let the spirit reside therein—do not disturb it. Make it a place solemn.

In a time of uniformity, acknowledge this deceased outlier. Save her from the rising tide of passions. For though the wall may seem stout, it was compromised from within long ago.

Thomas Ellen.