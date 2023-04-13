What's behind the gang problem? Fatherless children

I read with great interest the recent articles related to school safety ("School Safety won’t improve without addressing a root cause — gangs," April 4) and the recently installed high-tech solutions ("Inside Richmond’s new high-tech crime-fighting plan," April 1).

While the article related to school safety purports to address the root cause — gangs; the inconvenient truth and real root cause is what causes the formation of gangs and ultimately most of society’s other problems in the first place. The gangs wouldn’t be thriving, schools and neighborhoods would be safer and high-tech solutions wouldn’t be needed if we focused on solving the problem that drives almost all others: unwed and absentee fathers.

In 1965, 24% of Black infants and 3.1% of white infants were born to single mothers. By 1990 the rates had risen to 64% for Black infants, 18% for white ones. By 2016 these rates rose to 69% for Black infants and 28% for white ones.

What impact do unwed and absentee fathers have on society? Catastrophic. Here are just a few of the relevant statistics: Children in father-absent homes are almost four times more likely to be poor; 71% of high school dropouts are fatherless; and 85% of youth who are currently in prison grew up in a fatherless home

What is the No. 1 cause of unwed and absentee fathers? In my opinion the most significant factor is the government requiring family based means testing (which includes the income of the mother and father) in order to qualify for government-subsidized programs. While family based means testing on the surface seems logical and reasonable, the unintended (or perhaps intended) consequence is that mothers end up not marrying the father of their children in order to qualify for lower monthly rent, Medicaid coverage, SNAP and other benefits.

Gary S. Powers.

Henrico.