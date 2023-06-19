When renaming schools, consider McClenney, Grey

Please join me in asking the Richmond School Board to rename Ginter Park Elementary School in honor of one of its former principals, the late Frances Wood McClenney. And although I did not see the name of preeminent Richmond educator Barbara Grey among those under consideration for renaming Cary Elementary School, I would be remiss were I not to urge with equal passion to rename Cary in her honor.

Our family had direct experiences with both Mrs. McClenney and Mrs. Grey when our children attended Mary Scott, Ginter Park and John B. Cary Elementary School. Both women were driven by a passionate love of children and possessed great integrity. These qualities instilled confidence in us and other parents who saw them not just as expert educators, but as principals who knew us and our children by our first and last names. Importantly, both were inspirational and instructional to younger teachers in ways that improved them professionally and earned their respect and years-long loyalty.

While I appreciate the process and reason for renaming many of our city’s public schools and am grateful for the work the administration did at the behest of the Richmond School Board, the constitutional duty to name schools remains with the board. This administration has plenty of other important work to focus on.

The threshold question confronting the board is not simply to do what the administration recommends, but to consider what it hopes to achieve when it renames any school.

Rather than just renaming the schools to help cauterize the still lingering wounds of our city’s shameful past and try to avoid controversy, the board has a chance to help create a culture that embraces a future of achievement and equity, a future that honors those in our past who struggled mightily against great odds to break down the walls of segregation, racism and — importantly — a chance to provide an object lesson to today’s principals and teachers of the values this board should want to have as its legacy.

Carol A.O. Wolf.

Richmond.