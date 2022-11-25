Letter: When will we learn: More guns equals more shootings

When will we learn: More guns equals more shootings

When, if ever, will America wake up? If you put more cars on the street, more people drive. If you make education more available, more people get educated. If you make more food available, more people are well fed. If you put more guns on the street, more people are killed.

Guns are for killing. That’s their purpose. As the RTD pointed out in their thoughtful op-ed on Nov. 15, the problem is the availability of guns in the U.S. Yes, the UVa shooter bought his gun legally. That is the problem! Just about anyone can buy a gun legally. More guns, more shootings. It’s not surprising. Not a weekend goes by in trauma centers throughout the country where gunshot wound victims don’t arrive. I’ve treated many of them, at the public’s expense.

Forget about trying to blame the murder problem on inadequate mental health measures. The U.S. has no monopoly on crazy people; every country has their share. But the U.S. does have a monopoly on crazy people with guns. Sure, you occasionally read about mass murders in other countries – but it’s far more difficult to kill a lot of people with a knife than with a gun. The reason that the U.S. has such a high homicide and suicide rate is not that we have more mentally ill people than other countries; it’s because we have more mentally ill people, and lots of other people, with guns.

Thoughts and prayers won’t stop the carnage. Gun buybacks and limitations on ownership are the only way. New Zealand took effective measures within months after a mass shooting. Find a legislative method to reverse the Supreme Court’s Heller and Bruen decisions. Recognize the fallacy of thinking that everyone can protect themselves if armed. Authorize more federally funded research on gun ownership, homicide and suicide.

Or, do nothing, and wait for the next murder victims to appear.

Stephen Leibovic.